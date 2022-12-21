COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio beginning early on Friday.

High winds from a monster winter storm will also bring a significant risk of power outages, as temperatures tumble into the single digits early Friday. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm path across portions of the Midwest, from Missouri to Michigan, where a significant snowfall of 3-6 inches is expected by late Thursday night.

In Ohio, a mild southerly flow ahead of low pressure will bring periods of rain, beginning in the morning, with temperatures rising into the 40s in the evening ahead. Low pressure will strengthen over northern Indiana, causing winds to increase.

Rain will turn to snow in central Ohio shortly after midnight, accumulating up to an inch by daybreak on Friday. Blowing snow and a flash freeze will compound travel problems overnight into Friday, turning roads and sidewalks into a thin sheet of ice.

Temperatures will plummet to the single digits across the Buckeye State by daybreak on Friday, wind frigid wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees. Increasing winds will bring gusts of 40-50 mph, as the storm over Lower Michigan intensifies rapidly, drawing down bitterly cold air.

Snow showers will rotate southward behnd the departing storm, with light additional accumulations (1 inch of less), as bitterly cold air picks up moisture from the relatively mild Great Lakes.

Morning temperatures on Saturday will plunge to near zero, with dangerous wind chill values (-10 to -25 degrees). Afternoon temperatures on Christmas Eve will struggle to reach 10 degrees, with a mix of clouds and a little sun, along with a passing snow flurry.

Winds will slacken by Christmas Day, but temperatures will be frigid again, starting off near zero in the morning and only rising to the low teens later in the day under partly cloudy skies.