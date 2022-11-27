QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, windy. High 59

Tonight: Rain showers. Low 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 46

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 54

Wednesday: Showers, breezy. High 58

Thursday: Clearing, colder. High 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

It’s going to be a wet and windy end to the weekend.

As an area of low pressure moves through, it is pushing in rain. Rain showers will be moderate with the chance for a few isolated lightning strikes early this morning. Showers will start to thin out this afternoon as the area of low pressure moves east.

Wind speeds will pick up this afternoon to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40-45 mph. Because of this, wind advisories have been issued for parts of southwest Ohio until 5 p.m.

Wrap around moisture continues this evening and overnight, followed by a colder northwest shift in wind. The breeze will relax some, but stay noticeable at around 10-15 mph as lows fall to the upper 30s.

High pressure moves in Monday and Tuesday. This will help to bring in drier conditions. Monday, we’ll stay under a cloudy sky with a light breeze. Temperatures will be seasonally cool and only reach a high in the upper 40s. As a southerly breeze kicks in Tuesday, we’ll warm to a high in the mid 50s, which is almost 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Another cold front will build in from the west and bring in the next chance for showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Ahead of the system, the southerly breeze will keep temperatures on the warm side. Since highs will stay in the 50s, it will be another day where we’re too warm for snow.

Once the cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon, it will be followed by cooler, drier air. This will lead to temperatures falling from the mid 50s in the morning to low 50s around noon, and 40s during the evening drive as showers clear and a cool westerly breeze kicks in.

High pressure moves in again by the end of the week. This will help to clear out the clouds, bring back sunshine, but also keep temperatures cool.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz