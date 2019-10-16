Wet, windy and cooler today

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Showers, chance of thunder, taper off, scattered p.m. showers, blustery. Early High 52 (falling/steady temps)

Tonight: Cloudy, sprinkles,gusty winds. Low 39

Thursday: Partly sunny, windy. High 56

Friday: Mostly sunny. 62(39)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 71(41)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The cold front that brought the rain is moving out of the state this morning. Showers will taper off but scattered showers will develop this afternoon. It will be a blustery day with west winds at 14 to 18 miles per hour and gusts as high as 32. Temperatures will be steady or falling through the day with a high near 50 in Columbus. There will be a few scattered or spotty showers this evening that will mainly taper off by midnight. It will still be windy at 15-20 miles per hour and gusts around 38. Tonight’s low will be near 40.

High pressure from the west will begin to move into the region tomorrow. Northwest winds will persist due to strong low pressure to the east. It will stay pretty cool and breezy with highs in the low to mid-50s.

The high will center up over the Ohio Valley by Friday bringing back sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs will get back into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be sunny and dry with highs around 70.

Have A Nice Day!!

-Bob