Wet, windy and cooler Sunday, unsettled week ahead

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers into the afternoon, windy. Temps falling into the upper 40s

Tonight: Scattered evening showers, partial clearing overnight. Low 37

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 61

Tuesday: Chance of showers, storms at night. 44/64

Wednesday: Showers, afternoon storms. 55/65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, more showers. 49/62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Low pressure associated with the showers will exit the state by late morning. The rain is a different story. It will gradually end from west to east this afternoon.

Not only will it be wet but it will be windy. Some of the rain will be sideways rain propelled by north winds increasing to around 15 miles per hour and wind gusts as high as 31. Meanwhile the temperature will struggle into the low 50s for today’s high, then it will fall into the upper 40s.



Tonight won’t be as cloudy or as breezy. There is a chance of showers in the evening. Then skies will go from mostly to partly cloudy to pretty clear by daybreak as somewhat weak high pressure builds into the region. In town the low will be in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be sunny to partly cloudy and a bit warmer with a high around 60.

Then we get into an unstable pattern. A few scattered showers will move in Monday night through Tuesday morning. Next low pressure from the west is heading northeast Tuesday afternoon. That will bring showers and a chance of storms. Tuesday’s high will be in the mid-60s.

-Bob