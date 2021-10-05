COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy dense morning fog, partly sunny. High 79

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid. Low 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny, p.m. showers, thunder possible. High 80

Thursday: Showers likely, chance of thunderstorms. High 75 (64)

Friday: More showers, stray storms. High 76 (63)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Our very moist atmosphere with virtually no wind means low stratus clouds and dense fog to start the day. Widespread dense fog means leaving early, driving slowly and low beams this morning. The fog will lift slowly by late morning.

Though there will be breaks of sunshine the sky should be only partly sunny overall. It will be warm and a bit humid with a high in the upper 70s. Chances of rain in Central Ohio will be very low. Showers will be more likely south.

Despite a big ridge over the east, the models are still indicating a low lifting out of the Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms will develop from the southwest Wednesday afternoon. The soggy and humid weather will continue through Friday.



Temperatures will stay above normal which will be highs in the 70s to around 80 and lows around 60-65. Then it will dry out and be a few degrees warmer this weekend.

Happy TUESDAY!!!

-Bob