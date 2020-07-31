Wet weather for the end of July and the beginning of August

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, stray pop-up. High 84

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated pop-ups. Low 66

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High 83

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms. 67/82

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms p.m. 66/83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of pop-up showers and isolated thunder today. The convection will be focused mostly south of I-70, a lot near the Ohio River, with low pressure and a frontal system moving across southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The high will be near 84, very close to average.

Low pressure and the frontal system will be in no hurry to move. There will be more chances of rain and storms this weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s. Monday and Tuesday will have slightly below normal highs too and scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will still be in the low-80s. We will dry out mid-week with a return to sunshine.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!

-Bob