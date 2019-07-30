Wet weather ahead of a cooler weather

Today’s wet and cooler weather is being brought to us from a slow moving cold front.

As the front moves through this afternoon, it will interact with more instability from the heat of the day, keeping our chance for showers and storms going.

Any thunderstorms that develop are not expected to be severe, but could bring pockets of heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

The chance for rain will continue tonight and even into parts of tomorrow as the cold front slowly moves south.

Between a cold front to our north, and high pressure building into the great lakes, we’ll start to see more of northerly flow bringing in cooler air.

Despite the addition of sunshine as we wrap up the week, we’ll just see a slow warming trend bring temperatures near normal, meaning lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

– Liz