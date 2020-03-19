Wet, warm with storms as we start spring

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, warmer, rain showers, embedded storms. High 67

Tonight: Rain showers, windy, chance of thunderstorms. Low 62

Friday: Morning showers, chance of thunderstorms, windy. High 68

Saturday: Clearing, chilly. 30/40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. 26/47

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild. 36/52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A warm front will lift from south to north across the region today. That will bring more moderate to heavy rain showers and scattered thunderstorms into Central Ohio from late morning on into the evening. Today’s high, like the rest of the week, is a little tricky. With the region being “warm sectored” behind the front I think the high will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight the chances for severe storms increase in the southwestern part of the region. Storms shouldn’t be as strong in Central Ohio, but there will still be some downpours, gusty winds and a chance of thunderstorms. Spring officially begins with the vernal equinox at 11:50 pm. The low won’t be much lower than the Thursday high at about 64.

Friday a cold front will be dragged across the state by low pressure zooming north of New England. Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of that front. Southwest winds will increase to around 16 mph with gusts to 37 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Much cooler Canadian high pressure will follow. Strong winds will drive temperatures much lower to around freezing Saturday morning. The weekend will dry out with sunshine making a comeback Saturday and a sunny Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s.

Happy First Day of Spring!

-Bob