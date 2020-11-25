Wet today, dry tomorrow, cooler this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers. Temp 32-42

Today: Rainy, windy and milder. High 55

Tonight: Showers, windy and mild. Low 51

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High 57

Friday: Partly sunny. 44/56

Saturday: More sunshine, cooler. 36/48

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. 31/50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Rain associated with low pressure just west of Illinois will overspread the Buckeye State this morning. The northern edge of the rain will likely have a rain/snow mix that will stay north. As the low works its way northeast towards Lake Erie a warm front will lift across the region. Winds, out of the south will be between 5 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Rain, which will be heavier at times, will amount to between three quarters and one inch. The high will be in the mid-50s.

Tonight the rain will taper off after midnight but not before another quarter to half-inch has fallen. A cold front will bring a line of more showers with a chance of thunder before midnight. Some gusty winds will linger before midnight. They will also taper off. Tonight’s low will be around 50.

The weekend looks mainly dry with sunshine as southern high pressure takes control of the weather in the Ohio Valley. There will be a chance of showers late Sunday and early Monday, possibly mixed with wet snow showers.

Happy Thanksgiving Eve!

-Bob