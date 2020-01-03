Wet start to the weekend

Rain will be with us through the day and night, totaling upwards of an inch, as secondary low pressure tracks north along a cold front from the Deep South to the upper Ohio Valley. Temperatures will slowly rise to around 50 and hold steady into the overnight hours. The rain will become more scattered this afternoon, then pick up again in the evening.

Colder air will filter in behind the system Saturday, changing rain to snow showers in the afternoon, with no accumulation in central Ohio, as temperatures dip into the mid-30s. Brisk and chill weather will continue through the remainder of the weekend, with drying conditions.

Fair weather and seasonable temperatures prevail on Monday. A weak storm will pass to the north on Tuesday, bringing rain and snow showers, and a brief shot of colder air midweek.

Friday: Periods of rain, mild. High 50

Tonight: Light Rain. Low 38

Saturday: Rain to flurries p.m., windy. High 38

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun. High 40 (28)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 42 (30)

Tuesday: Rain/snow showers. High 38 (29)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, brisk, colder. High 34 (24)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 42 (23)