Wet & muggy week ahead for Columbus area, changes for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers & storms early, muggy & warm, low 69

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy start, rain likely later, some storms, high 84

Wednesday: Showers & t-storms around, especially later, high 82

Thursday: Rain & storms mainly in the afternoon, high 83

Friday: On & off rain and storms, few peeks of sun, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very warm and muggy day today with some heavy rain and storms popping up around our area. These will continue to pop-up through sunset tonight, dump some heavy rainfall, and then fall apart. This evening most of the showers should end by midnight with a very warm and muggy forecast overnight, lows in the upper 60s.

On Tuesday we will start off warm and muggy with temps in the 70s during the morning with mostly cloudy skies. We will see showers and storms popping up by late morning and into the afternoon. This will lead to some possible heavy rainfall again in a few spots on Tuesday.

The weather pattern will not change much during the work week, as the jet stream, of the upper level highway of winds that drive the weather patterns, it is way far to the north in Canada. We are under (south) of this jet, and we have an upper low to our southwest. The low spins (broadly) counter-clockwise, and in its position for much of the week will have a good tap on Gulf moisture.

This means a relatively warm (lower to mid 80s) week ahead, with showers and mainly afternoon t-storms popping up with slower movement to the north-northeast. Some pockets of heavy rainfall expected through Friday. By the weekend, it appears we will have a “cold front” push through our area finally on Saturday.

Temps will remain in the middle 80s on Saturday with rain early. The front will have the effect of changing the airmass, but things will not be much if any cooler at all. I expect drier air with more sunshine, and rain finally ending for the 2nd half of the weekend into early next week. Temps on Sunday will be in the lower 80s, and mid 80s on Monday.

-Dave