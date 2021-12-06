COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: AM rain showers, blustery, temps falling to mid-30s. High 56

Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk, and cold. Low 23

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, colder. High 31

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High 36 (24)

Thursday: Partly sunny, cold morning. High 46 (25)





FORECAST DISCUSSION

We are continuing on the December roller coaster as rain showers and a few thunderstorms, ahead of a cold front, cross Ohio this morning. Behind the front it will continue to be windy. West winds of 10-20 miles per hour and gusts as high as 25-30 miles per hour are likely. Temperatures will fall to around 36 by 5pm.

Post frontal the winds will still be around 10-15 miles per hour tonight, but without the strong gusts, and skies will become partly cloudy. The morning low will be in the mid-20s.

A weak mid-level disturbance will bring up to an inch of light snow showers tomorrow night before tapering off by daybreak.

Wednesday will be dry and cold with highs in the mid-upper 30s. As high pressure moves east of the region winds will shift to the south. There will be a chance of rain Thursday night and Friday. Rain will be likely Friday night and Saturday as another cold front crosses the eastern U.S. Thursday’s high will be in the 40s. Friday and Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60.

Happy Monday!!

-Bob