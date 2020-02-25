Wet, mild weather now but wintry cold is in the wings

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog, rain showers. High 49

Tonight: Off and on showers. Low 41

Wednesday: More rain, wintry mix to snow at night. High 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 25/31

Friday: Cloudy and cold. 19/30

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Patchy fog may stick around reducing visibility until around midday. A front will slowly inch south in the southern part of the state while the deeper moisture is expected to lift north. The more moderate rain showers will eventually lift north. Showers will be more scattered in the afternoon. Altogether it will be between a tenth and three quarters of an inch of rain. The high will be near 50.

Rain will taper off in the evening then a secondary low will develop and bring in more rain before daybreak. The overnight low will be near 40.

Another low will track northeast into the state tomorrow bringing another round of showers. Colder air will move in behind that front. That will change the rain into a rain/snow mix and eventually snow showers tomorrow night. The snow moves out by Thursday morning leaving much colder air and breezy conditions in its wake.

Thursday through Sunday will be dry but much colder. High temperatures will only be in the low-30s Thursday and Friday and mid to upper-30s Sunday.

Try to stay dry!

Bob