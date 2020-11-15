Wet and windy windy end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rainy, breezy, warm

Today: Showers early, windy, clearing later, high 57

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy, low 33

Monday: Mostly sunny, brisk, high 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 45

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool, high 46

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s going to be a wet and windy end to the weekend ahead of sunshine and cool temperatures for the stat of the workweek.

A combination of high wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect until 7 p.m. This means that gusts at times could reach 40-60 mph. Winds this strong could cause damage by blowing down trees and powerlines. It could also make travel difficult, especially in high profile vehicles.

This strong wind is coming in thanks to the same cold front that is bringing in rain and even an few thunderstorms. Rain through the morning will be light to moderate, which means that widespread we will pick up around a quarter to half an inch of new rain.

Showers will wrap up through the morning as the front moves east. The breeze however will stay strong through the evening. Even as wind warnings and advisories expire, wind speeds overnight will only relax to 15-20 mph with gusts still around 40 mph at times.

High pressure takes charge again by the start of the workweek. This will help to clear out the clouds and bring back sunshine.

Temperatures will be much more seasonal on Monday. We’ll wake up to early morning lows around freezing, then reach a high around 50 degrees.

Without clouds overnight to act like a blanket and keep in some daytime heating for us, we’ll have some chilly mornings ahead with lows in the 20s and 30s. Despite a mostly sunny sky, Tuesday and Wednesday will stay chilly with highs only reaching the mid 40s.

It’ll be a much warmer end to the workweek with highs back up around 60 degrees, which is almost 10 degrees above normal.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz