QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Morning cold front, clearing, windy, falling temps, high 54 (p.m. high 44)

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 22

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 41

Monday: Clouds increase, afternoon showers, high 47

Tuesday: Rainy, breezy, high 50

Wednesday: Rain showers, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

It’s a soggy and breezy start to the weekend ahead of more wet weather this week.

Early this morning, we’re ahead of a cold front which has been pushing in showers and a strong southerly breeze. As the front pushes through this morning, showers will gradually clear out and temperatures will start to fall thanks to a northerly shift in the breeze. Wind gusts will stay around 30 mph all day long. This will aid in dropping temperatures from the 50s this morning to mid 40s this afternoon and around 40 degrees around 3 p.m.

High pressure will build in to the south tonight. This will help to clear out the clouds and calm the breeze. The combination of these things will also aid in dropping temperatures to the lower 20s.

After a chilly start to the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures on Sunday with a highs right around 40 degrees.

Monday will start out dry, but we’ll also see increasing clouds. Temperatures will stay seasonally mild and reach the mid to upper 40s.

Wet conditions will move in Monday evening ahead of a cold front. This will be the first of several systems that move through during the upcoming workweek, and will result in a daily chance for showers.

Have a great day!

-Liz