Weekend warm-up on the way

A very quiet pattern will replace the cold, stormy and unsettled stretch of weather through Christmas.

After a cold start, we’ll see intervals of sun and clouds as high pressure settles in for the weekend east of the region. That sets us up for a tranquil period with a light southerly flow, bringing milder temperatures, with some morning fog until all the snow disappears.

A strong storm will develop in the Gulf and move across the Southeast late in the weekend, then off the Georgia coast. At most some high clouds will spread northward, with rain confined to eastern Tennessee and the Carolinas.

A storm in the west next week will pump up a mild ridge in the East most of next week, which will provide good travel weather east of the Rockies. A weak cold front with a disturbance on Christmas Day will bring clouds and little more than a stray shower.

Friday: Mix sun and clouds, not as cold. High 40

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 43

Sunday: Some sun. High 45 (28)

Monday: Sunny, mild. High 48 (30)

Tuesday: More clouds. High 50 (31)

Christmas Day: Mainly cloudy. High 49 (36)

Thursday: Overcast, little cooler. High 44 (34)

