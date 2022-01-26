COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A major winter storm accompanied by strong winds is expected to blast the Northeast Saturday, bringing the heaviest snow of the season to cities along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. The farthest reaches of the storm will stay well to the east of Ohio.

Two Pacific disturbances will merge east of the Ohio Valley Friday, after a light snowfall blankets portions of the Buckeye State Thursday night and Friday morning, totaling an inch or two. The “phasing” or merger of jet stream energy will eventually lead to storm formation off the southern Atlantic Coast and rapid development.

Snow will fall across the interior Carolinas Friday, with rain near the coast, which will end as snow in areas that recently dealt with an uncommon snow and ice event. Light snow will reach the nation’s capital Friday evening and spread northward along the Eastern Seaboard Friday night and Saturday, becoming heavy at times near and east of I-95.

Model uncertainties remain, but current indications point to accumulations ranging from 4-12 inches along the Eastern Seaboard, and possibly as high as 14-18 inches in a band from Long Island to southeastern Massachusetts, based on the latest model trend to keep the storm just close enough to the coast to have a major impact on travel this weekend. A track slightly farther east would significant reduce the snowfall.

Winds will gust as high as 40-50 mph near the coast during the height of the storm, causing blizzard conditions to develop, with considerable blowing and drifting snow. Rapid deepening of the storm (0.71 inch within 24 hours or less) will likely result in a “bomb cyclone” east of Cape Cod Saturday afternoon.

The pieces of energy will begin arriving Wednesday evening along the Pacific Northwest coast, which will allow for a better sampling of data by National Weather Service stations. The new data will be incorporated in forecast models, with a clearer picture of the storm track and potential snowfall in another 24-48 hours.