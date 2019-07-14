Weekend ends same way week will begin – warm and muggy

Good Sunday!

Tropical Storm Barry continues to slowly weaken, drifting into northwestern Louisiana, but is still a potent rainstorm capable of causing flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.

Rainfall totals fueled by the outer bands will dump 6-12 inches, and locally up to 20 inches, in parts of central Louisiana and western Mississippi, and 4 to 8 inches will fall over the lower Mississippi Valley as far north as southeastern Missouri.

Fortunately, New Orleans was spared excessive rainfall and significant flooding, with totals of 2-4 inches, and another few inches likely. Flights are resuming at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport — another good sign.

The remnants of Barry will begin impacting Ohio midweek as a plume of moisture fans northeastward, with moderate rainfall and very humid conditions.

Today’s weather feels more humid than Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sun. A weak cold front sagging south of I-70 will trigger a few showers and storms, some with downpours, across mainly the southern part of the state with daytime heating. Those cells will dissipate this evening.

The weather will be very warm and muggy all week, with scattered showers and storms popping up each afternoon in a familiar pattern this summer. A heavier concentration of rain, and more cloudiness, with slightly lower temperatures, will accompany what’s left of Barry on Wednesday. A dome of high pressure over the Southeast will keep things toasty next weekend in the low 90s.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered storms south. High 88

Tonight: Some cloudiness, evening showers end, sticky. Low 69

Monday: Partly sunny, quite warm and humid, scattered storms p.m. High 89

Tuesday: Partly sunny, steamy, few pop-ups. High 88 (73)

Wednesday: Showers, storms, humid. High 85 (72)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storms. High 90 (72)

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92 (73)

Saturday: Sunny, hot. High 92 (72)

Have a good Sunday! -Ben