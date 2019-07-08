Week Starts Warm And Less Humid

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, less humid.High 85

Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 64

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, humid. High 87

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, sticky, slight chance of pop-ups. 90(71)

Thursday: Scattered a.m. showers and storms, humid. 87(72)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure centered north of Lake Erie is pushing cooler and drier air into the region. That will knock the humidity down to a downright comfortable range today. Skies will gradually clear and temperatures will top out around 85. Skies will be mainly clear and sparkling tonight. The morning lows will be in the very seasonable mid-60s.

It will be warmer and gradually more humid by tomorrow afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and the highs will sneak back into the upper 80s. The heat indices will peak at about 91.

It will be hot and humid with a chance of isolated pop-ups Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be around 90. It will be sticky with a better chance of showers and storms because of a cold front Thursday.

Have A Great Monday (If there is such a thing)!

-Bob