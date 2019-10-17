Week ends chilly, weekend warms up

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold wind. High 54

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 39

Friday: Sunny, brisk start, light wind. High 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. 70(41)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mild. 73(50)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure from the west has moved into the region and with it more cool air. Northwest winds will persist due to strong low pressure, that bomb cyclone, to the east. It will stay pretty cool and breezy with highs in the low to mid-50s.

The high will center up over the Ohio Valley by tomorrow bringing back sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs will get back into the upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday will be sunny and dry with highs around 70. A few scattered showers will develop Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers pre-dawn and highs in the low 70s. Another cold front will bring a chance of rain again on Monday.

Have A Great Thursday! Stay warm!!

-Bob