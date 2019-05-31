Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Heartbreak in Dayton
Your Local Election HQ
The Fighting 126
U.S. & World
Politics
The Spectrum
Live Newscasts
Apps
Top Stories
Virginia transgender bathroom case: Judge favors ex-student
Top Stories
Florida woman breaks into home, makes sandwich
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Documents: Plant owners ‘willfully’ used ineligible workers
Drug charge against Georgia Southern QB dropped; driver said white spots were bird poop
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Weekend forecast looking awesome
Top Stories
Perseid meteor shower coming to a sky near you
Top Stories
Nice Weekend, Almost Autumn Pattern
Front brings really nice weekend forecast
LIVE: Strong cold front could bring a few severe storms
Stronger Storms Today, Sunny Tomorrow
Live
Traffic
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
Browns’ Callaway suspended 4 games by NFL for drug violation
Top Stories
Crew SC to host FC Cincinnati for the first time Saturday
Top Stories
OSU’s Landers takes a stand for mental health
Football player’s vision of caring takes the field of hope
Report: Former Buckeye Nick Bosa to miss 49ers preseason with ankle injury
Bengals, NFL Foundation donate $75,000 to Dayton
Local 4 You
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Friday Freebies
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Top Spots
Programming
Daytime Columbus
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
MeTV
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
A 7-Year Old Girl Inspires a Sweet-Scented Company that Gives Back
Top Stories
Free Help Finding Meaningful Employment At Any Age
Top Stories
Sorting Through Medicare Supplemental Coverage
Local Businesses Support Clear the Shelters, to Find Animals Forever Homes
Seeing Is Believing. One Woman’s Nutrition and Weight Loss Success
Save a Life, and Your Own, By Taking a Walk
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Weather Photos
Latest Weather Headlines
Weekend forecast looking awesome
Perseid meteor shower coming to a sky near you
Nice Weekend, Almost Autumn Pattern
Front brings really nice weekend forecast
LIVE: Strong cold front could bring a few severe storms
Stronger Storms Today, Sunny Tomorrow
Stronger storms Thursday with cold front
LIVE: Cold front triggers a few severe storms, lower humidity by Friday
Chance of Storms With Two Fronts, Today and Tomorrow
Couple of fronts bring mid-week storms
More Weather
Storm Team 4
Trending on NBC4i.com
Couple married last Saturday caught up in Dayton mass shooting
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Dayton shooting witness: “I saw his eyes and he looked angry”
Pharmacy board delays decision on Kratom
Parents charged with stealing Social Security benefits from children
Today's Central OH Forecast
Weekend forecast looking awesome
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Bring Back NBC4 WCMH-TV
August Stuff the Backpack deals
NBC4 remains Local 4 You despite AT&T/DIRECTV blackout
LEGISLATORS FROM EIGHT STATES HAVE NOW CALLED ON AT&T TO NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH AND RESTORE NEXSTAR’S STATIONS AND PROGRAMMING
NBC4 employees help beautify Columbus on company’s Founder’s Day
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa