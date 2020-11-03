Weather and voter turnout

While it’s the issues and names on the ballot that bring most people out on election day, sometime it’s the weather that keeps people at home.

An analysis published in the journal Frontiers of Psychology found that warmer temperatures can lead to more people showing up to vote. The study showed that voter turnout went up by 1.4% with each 1.8 degree increase.

The study also showed that warmer weather tended to favor incumbents.

According to researchers in a study published in the Journal of Politics, rain and snow could keep people at home instead of going out to vote.

With long lines sometimes forming on election day, it’s probably no surprise that rain and snow have been shown to keep people at home.

Compared to normal conditions, rain was shown to reduce voter turnout by a little less than 1 percent per inch. Snow on the other hand had a much more powerful impact and could lower voter turnout by about 5% per measurable inch.

Weather conditions like rain and snow however aren’t always bad news for election day. The study also found poor conditions like rain and snow tend to favor more votes for the Republican party.

Most of the country will be dry, including right here in Central Ohio where it’s a sunny, dry and seasonal election day.

For the latest on your election day forecast in Central Ohio, visit NBC4i.com/weather.

