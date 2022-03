Columbus and Central Ohio Weather QUICK WEATHER FORECAST: Today: Morning showers, turning windy, pm storms, high 70 Tonight: Rain & storms ending, some clearing, low 46 Thursday: Mostly clouds, showers later, high 56 Friday: Chance of showers, cooler, high 49 Saturday: More showers possible, high 45 Sunday: Clearing & chilly, high 45 FORECAST DISCUSSION: Good […]