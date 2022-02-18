FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 10 A.M. / CENTRAL OHIO

A strong storm system over northern New England brought a soaking rain that turned to ice and snow overnight across much of Ohio, with temperatures plummeting into the 20s. Watch out for morning slick spots where there is residual moisture, especially on untreated surfaces.

Areal flood warnings remain in effect until 10 a.m. Friday due to pockets of high water.

Clouds will linger through the morning before skies turn partly sunny later in the day. Afternoon temperatures will edge back into the low 30s, then fall into the mid-20s overnight. A clipper system will pass north of Ohio early Saturday, accompanied by some light snow showers and a gusty north wind.

Clouds will decrease by Saturday afternoon, with sunshine and a wintry day. Clearing skies will send temperatures back down into the upper 10s and low 20 early Sunday. High pressure will build in the rest of the weekend, with clearing skies. A mild southwesterly flow will develop Sunday and Monday (Presidents Day), sending temperatures soaring back into the 50s.

Rain will return later Monday night and Tuesday, with unseasonably mild temperatures. Another storm on Thursday will likely bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.

Forecast

Friday: Morning clouds, flurries, brisk, some sun p.m. High 30

Tonight: Clouds increase, snow showers late (north). Low 26

Saturday: Early clouds, scattered flurries, afternoon sun, breezy, chilly. High 29

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High 48 (18)

Presidents Day: Partly sunny, very mild. High 56 (36)

Tuesday: Showers. High 59 (46)

Wednesday: Cloudy, cooler. High 40 (35)

Thursday: Wintry mix. High 36 (27)