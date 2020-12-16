Weather Alert Day: wet snow, wintry mix and rain

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Wet snow, wintry mix possible. High 34

Tonight: Light snow before midnight. Low 30

Thursday: Cloudy, drizzle and flurries. High 35

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 38 (26)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High 44 (29)

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. High 43 (33)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Cloud cover has thickened up overnight. Low pressure is tracking through northern Kentucky and grazing southern Ohio near the River. Light scattered snow will gradually move into the Buckeye State through the morning and afternoon. The exact track of the low will determine how much light snow mixes with light rain. The farther north it tracks the more likely we will see a wintry mix farther north. In Central Ohio the latest projected path suggests all snow with daytime snow totals around 1to 3 inches. East of Columbus totals may be significantly higher, more than 3 inches. High temperatures will be around 35. Afternoon and evening travel may be difficult with the potential for slippery surfaces.

Temperatures won’t drop more than 4 or 5 degrees tonight and light snow will continue until the storm’s energy become more focused on the coastal event. Another inch of light snow will be possible tonight in Central Ohio. Snow will taper off by midnight. There will be scattred freezing drizzle or flurries late. Low tonight will be near 30. More icy/slick spots may develop tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow a few flurries or freezing drizzle will be possible early then there will be a slight chance of drizzle duringg the day. Highs will be back in the mid-30s. The highs this weekend through Tuesday will be in the 40s. Ironically Monday will be the warmest and it is the first day of winter. The Winter Solstice will occur at 5:02 a.m. That day will have only 9 hours and 20 minutes of daylight.

Have A Happy Hump Day!!!

-Bob