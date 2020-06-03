Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, some strong to severe thunderstorms p.m. High 89

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, some severe. Low 66

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, possibly severe. High 84

Friday: Chance of showers and storms, partly sunny. 67/86

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. 66/83

Sunday: Sunny, cooler. 58/78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It is dry and breezy this morning. It will be hot, breezy and humid afternoon with the high right around 90 again. It is a Weather Alert Day! A frontal boundary will move into Central Ohio from the north this afternoon. So showers and thunderstorms will also move into the area. Some storms will be strong to severe. The primary threat will be damaging winds. Large hail and heavy downpours, possibly causing flash flooding, will also be possible with these storms.

Tonight showers and the chance of severe thunderstorms persists until around midnight then then will gradually taper off. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow expect more showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon. Most of the risk for severe storms shifts to southern Ohio, but there will still be a potential for heavy downpours. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

We will have a chance of more scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday.

A weak secondary front will bring us another round of Canadian high pressure and cooler air for the weekend. That will mean sunny, comfortable days and clear, cool nights right through the beginning of next week.

-Bob