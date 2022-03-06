After an unseasonably near-record warm weekend in the low to mid-70s, a strong storm system will lift northeast overnight from Missouri, and up the I-71 corridor Monday morning. The springlike air mass is conducive to pockets of heavy rain and isolated severe storms across the Ohio Valley region during the next 12 hours.

The Columbus area will be on the eastern margin of significant rain and a few potentially strong storms late tonight–but close enough to warrant a Weather Alert Day starting at 11 p.m. to review the watches/threats below. The Weather Alert Day will end with the noon newscast Monday, with the rapid passage of a strong cold front.

The impacts of the potent spring storm will be felt in several corridors. The heaviest rain will fall west of the Columbus area overnight (1-2″) and across the southeast Monday morning/midday ahead of a cold front (1-1.5″). Minor flooding is possible, but not expected to be significant in central Ohio, with the track of the low over Columbus (“eye of the storm”).

However, the greatest threat of isolated damaging wind gusts with embedded thunderstorms will likely be felt near and south of I-70 with the passage of intensifying low pressure, mainly east of the I-71 corridor through Monday morning, before the cold front moves through around lunchtime. (Storm Prediction Center)

Temperatures will tumble from near 60 at midday to the mid-40s coming home from work, and into the low 30s by the Tuesday morning commute, with a few stray flurries. The middle of the week will be calm and seasonable. A clipper system will bring rain Friday and snow showers Saturday, accompanied by gusty winds and a blast of arctic air next weekend.

-Ben