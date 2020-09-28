Weather Alert Day: Storms with damaging winds possible

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers, storms possible, windy. High 77

Tonight: Showers, evening storms possible, breezy. Low 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers east. High 63

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 48/68

Thursday: Partly cloudy. 45/64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day. A strong cold front will cross the state today from west to east. There will be a marginal threat of damaging winds with afternoon storms especially between 2pm and 6pm coinciding with when the front moves through the area. Rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half-inch will be possible today with possibly another quarter to half inch tonight.

There will also be a marginal risk of wind gusts as high as about 25-miles per hour this afternoon. Today’s high will be in the mid-70s.

Storms will be east of the I-71 corridor by late evening. There will still be a chance of showers. Tonight’s low will be near 50.

The Central Ohio weather pattern will be quiet but cooler than last week. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday and in its wake temperatures will be well below normal. Highs will drop from the 60s into the 50s. Morning lows will be in the 40s except for Saturday when it looks like the lows will be in the mid-30s. It will be cold enough for widespread frost.

I hope you have a great day!!

-Bob