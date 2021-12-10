COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: A chance of showers late afternoon and evening. High 53

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, windy, rising temps. Low 53

Saturday: Showers, chance of storms, falling temps. High 64

Sunday: Sunny, chilly. High 46 (29)

Monday: Brilliant sunshine, cool. High 52 (31)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

It is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day for the possibility of severe storms with damaging winds tonight. Most of central and south/southwestern is at risk for strong to severe storms tonight.

Rain showers will develop in Central Ohio late today with a warm front lifting into and through the region. Tonight, a cold front will move into the Ohio Valley from the west. The rain with that front will come with some downpours, a chance of thunderstorms and damaging thunderstorm winds. Winds will be between 10 and 20 miles per hour with much higher gusts possible.



Tomorrow there will be more showers and thunderstorms ending early afternoon. Behind the cold front conditions will be windy and colder with temperatures falling from around 64 in the morning into the upper-30s by sunset. Winds will be 15-25 miles per hour with gusts from 30-35.

Sunday will be a much-different day. It will be mostly sunny with lighter winds with highs in the low to mid-40s. It will be the first of a few nice days in a row as temperatures rise through the 50s into the low 60s by the end of next week. Our next chance of rain will be Thursday.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!

-Bob