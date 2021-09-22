Weather Alert Day: rain, storms and fall all arrive today

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, thunderstorms possible.  High 66
Tonight: Showers likely, breezy.  Low 50
Thursday:  Partly sunny, slight chance of showers, windy and cool. High 63
Friday: Chilly start, brilliant sunshine. High 72 (47)
Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High 71 (52)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Low pressure with a trailing cold front is crossing the Buckeye State. With the warm, moist, southerly flow ahead of the front clouds are thick and rain is steady to moderate to heavy at times. Instability that may develop ahead of the front could also trigger a few thunderstorms with a marginal severe wind threat. The eastern part of the state is officially under a risk for severe storms with gusty winds. There is also a low probability of a tornado in eastern Ohio.

The highest rainfall totals will be in our northwest counties where as much as 4-inches may occur. The total in Columbus will be around 1-2-inches. Localized flooding will be possible. 

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.  High pressure will dominate the weather Friday and this weekend so rain chances as of now seem very slight aside from showers Saturday.

Friday morning will be clear and the coldest this week with lows in the 40s.   Weekend highs will be around 70.  Lows will be near 50. 

Don’t forget your umbrella!!!
-Bob

