Weather Alert Day for possibly severe storms with damaging winds

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

STORM TEAM 4 WEATHER ALERT: CHANCE OF SEVERE STORMS/DAMAGING WINDS POSSIBLE

Today: Showers and thunderstorms, gusty winds. High 77

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, tapering off late. Low 55

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 71

Sunday: Brilliant sunshine, cool. High 70

Monday: Sunny, mild. High 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday, Fri-YAY!!

A huge trough and cold front in the Mississippi Valley will move east into the Ohio Valley today. The front will reach our western counties this morning and move southeasterly through the state this afternoon and evening. This is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop in our unstable atmosphere. Isolated storms could be severe with damaging, gusty winds as the primary threat. A quarter to a half inch of rain is expected.

Showers and thunderstorms will taper off this evening as the front moves southeast and out of Central Ohio. Tonight it will become partly cloudy, less windy and cooler. The low will be in the mid-50s.

The weekend looks beautiful albeit much cooler. Canadian high pressure will build into the region delivering deep, blue skies and bright sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 with morning lows around 50 through Monday. It will warm back up into the 80swith our next chance of rain Wednesday.

I hope you have a great weekend!!

-Bob