Weather Alert Day for heavy rain and high water in spots

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR COLUMBUS/FRANKLIN COUNTY this morning

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Central Ohio until this Evening.

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers likely, breezy and thunderstorms possible. High 64

Tonight: Showers, breezy and cool. Low 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and cool. High 60

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. 52/66

Friday: Partly sunny, chance of showers and storms. 56/75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day for Heavy Rain. More rain on Live VIPIR Radar this morning. Central Ohio is still under a Flash Flood Watch. A few counties including Franklin County are under a Flash Flood Warning which means there ia high water in spots.

There is no severe weather this morning but the National Weather Service did confirm a tornado in Madison County 8 miles east of London yesterday afternoon at about 4:52 pm. The tornado’s rating is yet to be determined.

Today: After yesterday’s rainy and severe weather today will be wet but quieter. It is a Weather Alert Day. A number of counties including Franklin are under Flash Flood Warnings this morning. A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect for all of Central Ohio until this evening. Low pressure will move slowly southeast to near the Ohio River in southern Indiana, then continue to drift south. Widespread shower activity will continue to rotate around that low. Locally heavy rainfall totaling 2 to 4 inches, with a few thunderstorms possible, will be likely across central and southern counties. It will be a very breezy day. East winds will be in the teens. Wind gusts will be near 30. Today’s high temperature will be in the low to mid 60s.

Showers will continue to be likely tonight. Winds will in the teens with gusts around 30. Tonight’s low will be 52.

An upper level low will drive our weather through the end of the work week. We get into a pattern of scattered on/off showers with a chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday then into the 70s Friday.

A warming trend takes over for the first unofficial weekend of summer. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s this weekend and to the mid-80s for Memorial Day.

-Bob