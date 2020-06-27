Showers and storms on a muggy weekend in central Ohio

A cold front will settle south across Ohio through this evening, accompanied by a band of showers and storms. A few storms could contain gusty winds and heavy rain.

The front will push farther south early Sunday, where the better focus for rain will reside through Monday in a northwest-southeast band from central Indiana to northern Kentucky.

The weather will be heating up next week under a dome of high pressure aloft, with highs in the upper 80s, and only isolated late day storms.

Saturday: Showers, storms, heavy rain. High 81

Tonight: Warm, sticky, few showers. Low 71

Sunday: Clouds, humid, pop-up storms south. High 85

Monday: Partly sunny,. High 88 (67)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 89 (66)

Wednesday: Sunny, warm.. High 89 (66)

Thursday: Hot, humid. High 89 (67)

Friday: Hot, humid, scattered storms. High 90 (69)