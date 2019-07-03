Watching for storms leading up to BOOM!

Today we’re watching and listening for Mother Nature to provide some lights in the sky and booms leading up to the big Red, White and Boom fireworks event.

So far it’s been another warm and muggy start to the day.

This afternoon, not only has heat and humidity been concerns, but so have thunderstorms. These storms have already delayed the Red, White & BOOM parade 30 minutes due to the threat for more showers and lightning strikes.

Even after the parade, there will be a threat for showers, and a few left over storms. But, one thing that is really working in our favor is that rainfall earlier in the day significantly helped to cool down temperatures.

Even with the cooler air providing less instability, we could still see a few showers and thunderstorms through the evening and overnight.

The ground will probably still be wet as we head toward sunset, and temperatures will still be warm and muggy, only falling to the mid 70s by 10 p.m. But it looks like storms will clear just in time for Red White and Boom.

Keep checking back in for details on timing as the day goes on!

– Liz