Watching for snowflakes mixed in with a cold rain

In the Columbus area, we saw our first round of winter flurries flying around on Halloween, and more could be on the way.

On Thursday, a cold front will move through the are bringing us the 2 ingredients we need for snow: moisture and cold air.

But, the timing of these 2 ingredients will be the difference between snowflakes and just a cold rain.

Thursday morning, we’ll see temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s with rain.

Then, through the late afternoon, temperatures will fall down below freezing, but moisture will be rushing down to the south and east with the front. So, we could see a few snow flakes try to mix in with very light rain in the afternoon.

Right now, it does not look like any snow that falls will result in anything measurable. Stay tuned to NBC4i.com/weather and download the NBC4i Wx app on your smartphone for the latest and most accurate forecast in central Ohio.