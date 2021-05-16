Watching for showers for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clouds & showers, low mid to upper 50s

Today: Chance of showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, high 69

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 54

Monday: Clouds, few showers, high 71

Tuesday: Showers & p.m. thunderstorms, high 74

Wednesday: Chance for p.m. showers and thunderstorms, warmer, high 79

Thursday: Sunshine, warmer, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

With high pressure out of the area, we’re swapping yesterday’s sunshine for rain showers.

While it won’t be a washout of a day, most of us will see light rain through the morning, and a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the day. Despite the morning showers and continued clouds, high temperatures will be just a degree or two cooler than yesterday and top off in the lower 70s.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. This plus a light southeast breeze will limit cooling to the mid 50s, which is around normal for this time of year.

We’ll start off the week wedged between high pressure moving east and a front parked to our south and southwest. As a result, we’ll see scattered showers, and even the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure will take over by the end of the week. This will give us more sunshine and help temperatures climb back into the 80s.

Have a great end of the weekend!

-Liz