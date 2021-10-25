SEVERE THREAT:

The threat for strong, severe storms returns this afternoon and evening to Central Ohio.

As a line of rain and storms moves will move through and interact with warmer temperatures this afternoon. The larger threat for severe weather will be well to the southeast into states like Virginia and North Carolina.

The main threat that we will be watching for with strong, severe storms will be the potential for damaging wind gusts.

Just like the general severe threat, the better opportunity for wind gusts reaching over 58 mph will stretch from areas like Raleigh, NC into Virginia Beach and Washington D.C.

As storms strengthen this afternoon and evening, there is also a threat for spin up tornadoes.

While the threat for tornadoes is on the low end, it will be a day where it is important to stay weather aware and review your plan for severe weather.

TIMING:

Today we’re watching for a cold front and associated area of low pressure to move through Central Ohio

The first round of rain moved through this morning ahead of the front, but more is on the way this afternoon and evening.

As we approach 3 p.m., a line of rain will start to build into Western Ohio. We’ll continue to monitor breaks in the clouds and a strong southerly breeze, which can aid in creating a more unstable atmosphere which can enhance thunderstorms.

As we reach the peak of the evening drive at 5 p.m., moderate to heavy rainfall will move through Central Ohio. We will also be watching for thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The main threats that we will be watching with strong storms will be the potential for strong, damaging wind gusts as well as rotation that could lead to a tornado.

Strong storms and areas of heavier rainfall will push east as we head through the evening, and put an end to the risk for severe storms.

Then rain showers will fill in behind this system alongside a much cooler northwest shift in wind.