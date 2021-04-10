Watching for more showers & storms this weekend in Columbus

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, low mid 50s

Today: Partly cloudy early, showers & storms later, high 74

Tonight: Chance for showers, breezy, low 50

Sunday: Chance showers, breezy, cooler, high 62

Monday: Mostly sunny, rain at night, high 69

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a dry start to the day ahead of more thunderstorms.

The best time to get outside today will be in the morning while we still have dry conditions and above normal temperatures.

While we’ll continue the trend of above average warmth in the area, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will return in the afternoon. These storms are not expected to become severe, but will bring in strong wind gusts, thunder and lightning.

Tonight, thunderstorm chances will decrease as we lose heat from the day, and so will the chance for showers. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall down to 50 degrees, which is about 10 above normal for this time of year.

More showers and breezy conditions return tomorrow. Just like today, it’ll be a dry start to our Sunday with an increasing chance for showers as we head into the afternoon. Showers this time will be linked to an area of low pressure in Eastern Michigan. As this system continues to spin, wrap around moisture will will fall into the northwest corner of the state, then become more widespread. Temperatures will be cooler, and more seasonal only reaching the low 60s.

Drier air moves in for the start of the workweek. Clouds will clear out Sunday night into Monday and help temperatures climb to 70 degrees. Cooler more seasonal temperatures move back in for the rest of the week, which will include lows in the 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz