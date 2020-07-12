Watching for more showers, storms and cooler temps

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms. High 83

Tonight: Storms ending. Low 66

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, scattered storms. High 84

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, sticky. High 91

Thursday: Muggy, chance for storms. High 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Today we’re keeping an eye on showers, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

It’s a dry start to the day, but as an area of low pressure and associated cold front move into the area, we’ll see the chance for showers and thunderstorms start to increase. Morning showers and thunderstorms will stay mostly south of the I-70 corridor.

Later this afternoon, thunderstorms will become more widespread. Some of these could become strong producing gusty wind, heavy rain and lots of lightning. Make sure that you have an indoor backup for any outdoor plans. And remember, “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Thanks to the rain, temperatures will be cooler and only top off in the low to mid 80s, which is below normal for a change.

Overnight as the cold front moves out, rain showers and thunderstorms will wrap up. Temperatures will be seasonal and fall down to the mid 60s by sunrise.

On Monday, we’ll start off with a mixture of sunshine and clouds as high pressure moves in. It’ll be a beautiful day with clearing clouds, low humidity and a high in the mid 80s.

With high pressure still in charge on Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll stay under a mostly sunny sky and temperatures will begin to climb again. We’ll reach a high in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday, then lower 90s on Wednesday.

Heat and humidity will be back in full force by Thursday. We’ll reach a high in the mid 90s, but feel more like upper 90s. As a front moves into the area, we’ll also wrap up the week with a chance for thunderstorms on both Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz