COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The winter has been fairly mild, despite a few cold blasts. Snowfall has been scant, totaling merely 1.4 inches in Columbus.

A winter storm will take shape in the South this weekend and pose the threat of a light accumulating snow, primarily affecting eastern and southern portions of the state on Sunday afternoon and night.

Tracking Winter Storms

Meteorologists look at multiple computer models to gauge the probable track of a winter storm. Model guidance ideally comes to a consensus path as a system begins to take shape, which affects the projected temperatures, type of precipitation and amounts.

Subtle shifts by a collection of forecasting models are monitored, and compared to past events and outcomes. The challenge is determining snow-ice-rain boundaries, based on the vertical temperatures profile of the atmosphere, which is correlated with model data to obtain a more precise forecast within 48 hours of an event.

Timing

A complex clipper system will drop south from the northwestern Plains to the lower Mississippi Valley, bringing a swath of heavy from Minnesota to northern Missouri.

The Saturday morning weather map will show a band of snow stretching from the lower Missouri Valley to the lower Ohio Valley, and a few flurries in far southern Ohio.

By Saturday evening, the storm will reorganize in the ArkLaTex region and begin churning eastward across the northern Gulf states, before making a turn to the northeast. Light snow will spread northward across the Ohio River Sunday morning, as clouds thicken in central Ohio.

The best opportunity for at least a few inches of snow near and east of the I-71 corridor will come Sunday afternoon and evening, with increasing wind and near-freezing temperatures.

Energy will shift to the Eastern Seaboard, with heavy snow likely in the central and northern Appalachians and a wintry mix changing to rain in the coastal cities with an inland track near the I-95 corridor late Sunday.

Colder air, gusty winds and snow showers will linger Sunday night and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, creating potentially slick travel conditions.

