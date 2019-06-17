WATCH: Brookfield firefighters catch possible tornado on camera

Weather

Brookfield firefighters say crews took a direct pass from the tornado.

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were busy Sunday investigating ‘a smoke in the area’ call when they caught a storm on camera.

Watch their video above.

They say crews took a direct pass from the tornado.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland confirmed on Monday that three tornadoes touched down in northeastern Ohio late Sunday afternoon.

One tornado was confirmed in Cuyahoga County and two touched down in Trumbell County, with winds near 100 miles per hour.

Most of the damage was toppled trees. No injuries were reported.

After the storm, they report helping residents with building collapses and blocked roadways.

Brookfield firefighters say all crew members are safe.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Storm Team 4

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools