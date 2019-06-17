WATCH: Brookfield firefighters catch possible tornado on camera

Brookfield firefighters say crews took a direct pass from the tornado.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were busy Sunday investigating ‘a smoke in the area’ call when they caught a storm on camera.

They say crews took a direct pass from the tornado.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland confirmed on Monday that three tornadoes touched down in northeastern Ohio late Sunday afternoon.

One tornado was confirmed in Cuyahoga County and two touched down in Trumbell County, with winds near 100 miles per hour.

Most of the damage was toppled trees. No injuries were reported.

After the storm, they report helping residents with building collapses and blocked roadways.

Brookfield firefighters say all crew members are safe.