Warming up today, summer humidity and storms on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonably warm. High 83

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 62

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 87

Sunday: Sunny, hot and humid. 65/89

Monday: Mostly sunny, chance of pop-ups. 69/90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A continuation of this week’s nice weather will about sum up today. High pressure over the Great Lakes has spread into the region even as an inverted trough over the Appalachians holding moisture from the southeast at bay. The combination will lead to mostly clear conditions. Today will be mostly sunny and dry with a high temperature just a degree or two below average in the low-to-mid 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the lower-60s.

This weekend high pressure settles into the Buckeye State and keeps the weather clear. Tomorrow will be sunny, moderately humid and hotter with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Sunday is when the humidity will ramp up especially in the afternoon. It will be sticky with a high near 90.

The next chance of rain now looks like it will be pop-ups Monday with a weak front crossing the state. Another front will drop in Tuesday afternoon with thunderstorms. Expect showers and storms off and on for the first half of next week.

It’s Friday-Fri-YAY!!!

-Bob