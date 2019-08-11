Warming up, humidity rises, and a meteor shower

Last night many saw a handful of Perseid meteors, despite a bright moon. Tonight we are 24 hours from peak viewing, with a higher meteor count, but that will be offset by high clouds–debris from weakening rain and thunder storms over the Midwest. Also look for a bright Jupiter (south) to the right of the moon aligned with Saturn to the left (southeast).

Thin clouds will keep readings higher than this morning, when we dipped into the pleasant mid-50s. Instead, lows will stay in the 60s.

High pressure east of Ohio will instigate a return of warmer and more humid air, with a south wind on Monday. An isolated storm could pop later in the day, but we should be mainly dry, until low pressure moves from Illinois into Indiana later Monday night, and over the lower Lakes on Tuesday.

A cold front will cross the state late Tuesday, bringing the threat of strong storms with damaging winds and hail. Slightly cooler air will follow Wednesday and stick around through next weekend.

Tonight: High clouds, milder. Low 66

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid, late storm possible. High 86

Tuesday: Showers, storms, few strong to severe. High 87 (69)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm. High 84 (67)

Thursday: Sunny. High 82 (63)

Friday: Sunny. High 85 (61)

Saturday: Sunny. High 87 (64)

Have a great evening! -Ben