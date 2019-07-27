Warming trend continues this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, high 87

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 68

Sunday: Partly cloudy, muggy, high 89

Monday: Clouds later, rain and night, high 90

Tuesday: Scattered rain and storms, high 84

Wednesday: Few morning showers, then partly sunny, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Thanks to some high pressure to our south, we’re still waking up to another clear and mild start to the day. Early morning lows are in the mid 60s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Today, our warming trend continues. Highs will just be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday and reach the mid to upper 80s.

Not only the temperature, but the humidity will be on the increase on Sunday. We’ll stay dry again despite more clouds moving in and as temperatures climb up closer to 90s.

As a cold front starts moving into the area on Monday, clouds cover will continue to increase. It’ll be a muggy day with highs reaching near 90.

Our stretch of dry weather will end on Monday night and Tuesday thanks to that cold front. And like the name implies, we’ll start to cool down a little too.

Highs will only reach the mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to rain and a shift in our wind.

Then, we introduce dry weather and a warming trend for the end of the workweek.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz