Warmest weather of season so far, few pop-up storms

Summer has finally settled in, right on cue, with temperatures topping out near 90 degrees, and some scattered storm storms to go with the rising humidity.

An upper-level disturbance will work across the Ohio Valley today, triggering scattered shower and storms, with a few downpours and frequent lightning.

A ridge of high pressure will build in Friday, which will temporarily shield us from rain tomorrow, except for a few isolated late-day cells.

A sagging cold front over the weekend will bring an increasing opportunity for scattered storms in the muggy air late Saturday into Sunday, with high pressure dropping south toward the end of the weekend.

Look for higher humidity to return in time for Red, White & Boom, along with the risk of a few pop-up storms again, which is traditional.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm sticky, few storms. High 88

Tonight: Fair, warm, light southwest breeze. Low 70

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and humid, stray storm p.m. High 89

Saturday: Partly sunny, sticky, showers, storms. High 88 (71)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers south. High 85 (69)

Monday: Partly sunny, few pop-ups. High 87 (66)

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms. High 87 (67)

