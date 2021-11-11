COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Rain mainly PM, windy, chance of thunder. High 68

Tonight: Showers, chance of a thunderstorm, breezy. Low 42

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 55

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain or snow showers. High 43 (34)

Sunday: Cloudy, chance of rain and snow showers. High 42 (33)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Veterans Day will be a windy day. Ahead of an approaching cold front, winds will increase to about 15-25 miles per hour with wind gusts as high as 40 possible. Thicker clouds ahead of a cold front will bring rain into the region. Today’s high temperature will be near 70.

There will be chance of thunderstorms with the rain this afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals by late tonight may be as high as a half inch.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be cooler in the wake of the frontal system with highs on Friday in the 55 degree range and in the low 40s Saturday with a slight chance of rain and snow showers,

Highs will be in the 40s through the beginning of next week with cold mornings around freezing. There will be a chance of showers Sunday and Sunday night will come with a chance of rain or snow showers, though considering how warm it’s been any snow accumulations will be unlikely.

Have A Nice Thursday!

-Bob