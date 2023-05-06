Mild sunshine and seasonable temperatures gave way to some afternoon clouds, and even a few sprinkles.

High pressure will move east of the region, with clouds thickening overnight, keeping readings on the mild side, with morning readings in the upper 50s.

A disturbance diving south around upper-level high pressure in the Central states will bring showers and embedded storms early on Sunday, with the potential for brief heavy rain, tapering off by the early afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy the remainder of the day.

Humid conditions will stick around Monday and Tuesday, with several additional rounds of showers and storms. Activity will be widely scattered in the afternoon on Monday. Another stronger system could bring heavier rain on Tuesday, eventually driving a cold front through the region that will mark the end of the soggy pattern.

High pressure will bring sunshine and seasonable warm weather the rest of the week, with a chance for a few showers Friday and Saturday.

Forecast

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 58

Sunday: Morning showers, storms, mostly cloudy. High 74

Monday: Mostly cloudy, humid, showers, gusty storms later. High 75 (62)

Tuesday: Showers ending, some clearing. High 76 (61)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 74 (51)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (50)

Friday: Scattered showers. High 78 (58)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 77 (57)