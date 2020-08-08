Warmer weekend, plenty of sun in central Ohio

High pressure will settle south from Michigan into the Ohio Valley, bringing plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity, along with a few passing clouds. High will edge back up to the seasonal mid-80s. The air will be pleasant again overnight, as we dip down to around 60 degrees.

As the high moves east Sunday, a return flow from south will result in warmer and a little more humid conditions, and perhaps an isolated shower or storm toward evening in western Ohio. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

A frontal boundary will approach the state early next week, coupled with a few disturbances in a westerly flow, triggering scattered showers and a few potentially strong storms, mainly during the late afternoon and evening Monday and Tuesdsay. The boundary will stall over the region much next week, so pop-up showers are likely into Friday.

Forecast

Saturday: Passing clouds, pleasant. High 85

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 63

Sunday: Mainly sunny, warmer. High 88

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, ate storms. High 90 (68)

Tuesday: More clouds, showers, storms likely. High 88 (71)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few storms. High 86 (70)

Thursday: Partly sunny, pop-ups. High 87 (69)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 86 (68)

Have a good weekend! -Ben