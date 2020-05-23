Warmer weekend could bring a few pop-up storms

A mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures under a bubble of high pressure will bring us a pleasant Saturday. A warm front will push north tonight, triggering a few widely scattered showers and storms over southwestern Ohio.
A stray shower could move through central Ohio late tonight and early Sunday, with the return of higher humidity, as a disturbance moves across the western Great Lakes.
Once in the warm sector Sunday and Memorial Day, expect a light southerly flow of summertime air, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid- to upper 60s through midweek. Each afternoon and evening will bring a chance of a stray shower or storm, but coverage will be spotty.
A weak disturbance could bring a shower or storm late Tuesday into early Wednesday, but the best opportunity for storms will come with a cold front on Thursday.
Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, nice. High 80
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Low 64
Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, humid, isolated storm. High 86
Memorial Day: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 88 (67)
Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm late storm. High 88 (68)
Wednesday: Mainly sunny, sticky. High 88 (68)
Thursday: More clouds, showers, storms likely. High 87 (69)