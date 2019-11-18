Warmer week ahead, but do not get too excited

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy drizzle late, low 35

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, patchy light showers, high 45

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy to windy, rain late, high 58

Friday: Early AM rain, cooler, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It is going to be a mainly cloudy evening, and overnight as we will have clouds returning ahead of some light drizzle or rain showers on Tuesday. This will bring in spotty drizzle early on Tuesday. Lows will drop to the lower to middle 30s to start the morning on Tuesday.

Temps on Tuesday will slowly climb back into the middle 40s with spotty showers possible. Wednesday will see some broken clouds with highs pushing back up into the lower 50s to around 50.

Thursday will turn breezy to windy, with by far our warmest day of the next 7 and possibly out best chance at a solidly above normal day with highs in the upper 50s ahead of the cold front that will bring rain late on Thursday into Thursday night.

Rain showers will end early on Friday with highs back in the middle 40s. Quickly though clouds should increase Friday night ahead of a low moving up from the southwest, this will bring a chance of rain on Saturday with highs back in the middle 40s.

Sunday we will see quickly clearing skies, and after a start near 30, we should see temps climb back into the middle to upper 40s. It will slowly warm up early next week as temps will push back to around 50 in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Over the next 7 days we will see temps running generally below normal, but closer than we have been most of the month. Wednesday of this week and Monday of next week will be close to normal, with this Thursday being the only safe bet day to be above normal.

-Dave